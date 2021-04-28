UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47 to $0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.730-1.820 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 74,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,790. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.58.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

