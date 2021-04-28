UGI (UGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UGI opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

