Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.11 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Ultra has a market cap of $143.11 million and $1.75 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,744.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $884.33 or 0.01615371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00517587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001572 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

