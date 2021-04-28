Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.030 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. 476,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

