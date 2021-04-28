Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.60 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.03 EPS.

UCTT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 476,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

