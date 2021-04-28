Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Down 66.5% in April

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the March 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJLB opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Ultrack Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

