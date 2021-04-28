UMA (UMA) Trading Down 4% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $24.85 or 0.00045625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $35.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

