Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 201.0% in April

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 201.0% from the March 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $0.83.
Uni-President China Company Profile
