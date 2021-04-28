Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3,305.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.