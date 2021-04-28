Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Tops $0.0705 on Top Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $42,284.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.