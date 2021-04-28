Unicly Genesis Collection Market Cap Reaches $393,043.50 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $393,043.50 and approximately $17,177.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

