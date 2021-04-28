Unification Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $7,329.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

