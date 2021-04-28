UniLend 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.14 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $5.14 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00848834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00096355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.21 or 0.08162967 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.