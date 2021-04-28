Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 64,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.