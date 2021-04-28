Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $226.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.