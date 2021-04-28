Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.