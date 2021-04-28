Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.98

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.98 and last traded at $227.74, with a volume of 19314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

