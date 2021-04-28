United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.35.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 407,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,174,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

