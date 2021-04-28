United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.61.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,316 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

