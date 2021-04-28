United Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in United Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,874,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.