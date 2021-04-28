United Fire Group (UFCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFCS opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $772.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

