United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UIHC stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

