United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $205.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

