United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.08.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

