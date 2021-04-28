United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.38.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.78. 129,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average is $166.55. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

