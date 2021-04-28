United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.38.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.72. 174,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

