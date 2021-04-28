United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $203.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.38.

UPS traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $197.78. The company had a trading volume of 129,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.55. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

