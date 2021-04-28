United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $220.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.38.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.33. 155,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The company has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

