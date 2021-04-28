United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $34,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after buying an additional 129,972 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.