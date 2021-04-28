United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.85. 542,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,073. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

