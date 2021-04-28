United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.00.
NYSE URI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.85. The company had a trading volume of 542,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,073. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.10 and its 200 day moving average is $259.43.
In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
