United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NYSE URI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.85. The company had a trading volume of 542,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,073. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $105.26 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.10 and its 200 day moving average is $259.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

