United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,203 shares.The stock last traded at $144.12 and had previously closed at $146.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $809.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $360,306.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,486 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $360,420.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $889,845. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.