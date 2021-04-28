UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $395.16. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.08 and a 200-day moving average of $347.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.99. The stock has a market cap of $373.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

