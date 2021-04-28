UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.30. 22,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The firm has a market cap of $372.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

