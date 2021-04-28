UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.95. 33,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.13. The company has a market cap of $374.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.