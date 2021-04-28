UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.100-18.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.76. 25,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

