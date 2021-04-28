Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 291,980.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Unity Software by 817.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

