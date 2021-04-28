Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of UHS opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.99. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,595,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,099 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $7,719,000. KBC Group raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 11,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 104.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 417,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,998 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,399,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,487,000 after purchasing an additional 295,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

