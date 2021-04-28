Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UVE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 246,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

