UnlimitedIP Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $993,374.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.