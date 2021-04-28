Unum Group (UNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNM stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

