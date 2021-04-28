UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UPDC opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. UPD has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
UPD Company Profile
