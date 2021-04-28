Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $679,807.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,684,446.48. Insiders have sold 254,844 shares of company stock worth $12,780,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Truist boosted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

