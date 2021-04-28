Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 6.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 144,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,384,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $656.20 million, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

