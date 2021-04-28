Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

URCCF opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69.

URCCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

