UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,070. The company has a market capitalization of $441.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

