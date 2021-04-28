USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Down 8.2% Following Weak Earnings

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)’s share price fell 8.2% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $86.70 and last traded at $87.40. 2,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

