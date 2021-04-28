USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.150-6.500 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $102.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

