USD Partners (USDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

