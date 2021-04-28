USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.04

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $14.30 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00272885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.01032660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00730309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.77 or 0.99632928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

